DEVELOPMENT work is set to begin on creating a mixed-used development in three phases in the Water Rock area of Midleton after BAM Ireland and Atkins were appointed to deliver the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund initiative.

LIHAF, the Government’s Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund, provides critical infrastructure aimed at delivering housing in key development sites in urban areas of high demand.

Water Rock has been identified as a Major Urban Housing Development Site as part of the County Metropolitan Planned Urban Expansion.

The site, consisting of 160 hectares, has been zoned to provide a mixed-use development in three phases which will eventually include 2,500 residential units, three schools, a neighbourhood centre, a railway station, and parks.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins said the development will give a ‘significant’ boost to the local economy.

POTENTIAL FOR 2,500 HOUSES

“This is great news for East Cork. There is long term potential to deliver 2,500 housing units in Water Rock including social and reduced-price housing providing a positive outlook for prospective house buyers in difficult times. This will also give a significant boost to the local economy over the next 15 months.

“I look forward to BAM delivering these works, valued at €7.3m, and ultimately paving the way for the commencement of housing,” he said.

The appointment of BAM Ireland in the development of Water Rock will include the construction of approximately 1.2 km of a single carriageway link road and approximately 300m of adjoining single carriageway roads.

The roads will include a surface water drainage and attenuation system, upgrading of the existing Cork-Midleton/Midleton Northern Relief Road junction, services, public lighting, and landscaping.

Brian Cunningham, BAM Civil Director; John Lucey, BAM Civil Regional Managing Director; Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Deirdre O’Brien; Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey and Valerie O'Sullivan, Divisional Manager South Cork County Council. Back, from left: Donald Cronin, Cork County Council; Richard Neuling, Technical Director Atkins Ireland; Mairead Kennedy, Cork County Council; Director of Services Planning, Michael Lynch, Cork County Council and Michael Purdon, Cork County Council pictured at the Water-Rock LIHAF Initiative Infrastructure Works contract signing which took place at Cork County Hall.

Alasdair Henderson, Executive Director, BAM Ireland commented: “We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver this vital infrastructure project that will enable the development of essential housing and commercial premises in the Water Rock community. BAM has committed to delivering social value by employing local people and investing in a locally based supply chain.”

Atkins initially appointed by Cork County Council in 2018 has taken the Water Rock LIHAF Initiative Infrastructure project from the initial feasibility stage through planning and design up to construction, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2023.

Atkins Technical Director Richard Neuling said: “The infrastructure being put into place will open up and transform the Water Rock Urban Expansion Area, which is crucial for Cork as it looks to meet ambitious housing targets.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added: “The Water Rock development is a strategically important project for Midleton and the East Cork area. The long-term strength of the Cork economy is dependent on projects such as this. Projects which provide certainty on the delivery of infrastructure to support the development of housing.”