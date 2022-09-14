Lidl to stock Cork-made We Are Riley products

LIDL Ireland is introducing more than 30 locally sourced Irish products to shelves across its 216 stores on the island.

This year’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme promotion will feature energy-boosting All Real Nutrition protein bars, Limerick’s Ballyhoura’s zesty and zingy apple glazing Syrup and We Are Riley’s sustainable period products hailing from Cork, which will see Lidl Ireland as the first retailer to stock the breakthrough brand in their stores nationwide.

Period products are a necessity for the female population across the world and We Are Riley have found the perfect solution in a way that fits the lifestyles of many, while also doing their best to save the planet.

We Are Riley, an eco-friendly period product company, was founded last year by three Irish friends, Aine Kilkenny, Fiona Parfey and Lauren Duggan. The West Cork company, was built on the belief that people deserved a positive, sustainable solution to their period that also fits their lifestyle.

Their products contain no bleach, pesticides, toxins or other harmful chemicals.

They are made using 100% organic cotton meaning they will break down within 12 months in the right conditions, even after use.

We Are Riley’s mission is to ensure their period products do as little damage to our environment by creating products that are better for your body and better for the planet.

Supported by Bord Bia, the Kickstart Supplier Development Programme was designed to give small and medium-sized Irish food and drink businesses the opportunity to advance their product, brand, and business with dedicated support from field experts along the way.

Bord Bia, Project Manager, Gillian Willis has said in support of Lidl’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme:

“Since our Kickstart programme launched in 2017, more than 500 Irish products have been added to Lidl’s shelves, with dozens of local producers growing successfully with our support.

“What makes Lidl’s Kickstart programme unique is that it not only gives suppliers access to a wide scope of customers across Ireland but also, the opportunities with Lidl as a global retailer are limitless.

“This year, we’re excited to introduce brand new products, such as certified 100% organic cotton pads and tampons period product company and many more.”