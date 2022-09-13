Judge refuses bail application for man (29) accused of falsely imprisoning young woman

GARDAÍ objected to bail being granted to a man who allegedly falsely imprisoned a young woman in his car as he drove dangerously away from where she was going.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan arrested Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address, and charged him with false imprisonment of a woman and he replied to the charge, “Speak to my solicitor".

Detective Garda Mark Durcan outlined the details of this alleged offence and details in relation to other charges he brought against the same defendant.

Det. Garda Durcan said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork city to the bus station. However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged.

“He drove in the opposite direction. He drove dangerously and touched her in an inappropriate manner a number of times.

“He refused to let her out. He eventually left her out on the north side of the city,” Det. Garda Durcan alleged.

This incident allegedly occurred on November 11, 2021.

The same defendant was charged with other counts arising of a more recent incident on September 9 this year. In that case, it was alleged that he let himself into a house and lay down on a bed without permission of the owners.

One of the homeowners had been socialising in the pub where the defendant had been earlier. She denied his assertion that she had given him permission to go back to her house. Det. Garda Durcan said the woman told gardaí that when she returned home the defendant was there before her.

Patrick O’Driscoll was charged with trespassing and he was charged with burglary at a room in the Maldron hotel in Cork on June 23.

It was alleged that the defendant and a woman went into a room without permission.

When the person staying in the room spoke to them they turned around and said they had come into the wrong room. It later transpired that some property was taken from the room.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called defendant, Patrick O’Driscoll, to give evidence in his bail application. Sergeant John Kelleher cross-examined the defendant, saying, “There is a concern you will interfere with witnesses.” The accused replied, “I don’t want this to cause any more trouble than needs be, I certainly won’t contact any witnesses.”

Sgt. Kelleher said, “They are serious charges.” The defendant said, “They are alleged.”

Judge Colm Roberts said following this exchange, “They are all alleged and they are serious. The seriousness of the matters causes me great concern. The depth of the evidence causes me great concern. I refuse bail.”

The 29-year-old of no fixed address was remanded in custody until September 19.