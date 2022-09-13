Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 09:15

Bus Éireann school scheme slammed as ‘antiquated’ and ‘broken’ by councillors

The council agreed to invite Bus Éireann and the Department of Education to a Development Strategic Policy Committee
Bus Éireann school scheme slammed as ‘antiquated’ and ‘broken’ by councillors

THE school bus scheme operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education came under fire at Cork County Council, with councillors calling it “antiquated”, “broken” and a “shambles”. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

THE school bus scheme operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education came under fire at Cork County Council, with councillors calling it “antiquated”, “broken” and a “shambles”.

A motion brought by North Cork Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn gathered support from his colleagues, with Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath calling it “Groundhog day”.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Gillian Coughlan said it “beggars belief” that the system remains an issue and said it appeared there was not a lot of planning put into the system that was causing a lot of distress. 

“I’m losing faith in Bus Eireann, the entire system needs to be overhauled,” Mrs Coughlan said.

Fianna Fáil Councillor William O’Leary said it had gone beyond a joke. “The guidelines are outdated and redundant by about 10 years.”

Fine Gael Councillor Kevin Murphy said there were a number of top class retired drivers who were more than capable of the job that couldn’t apply due to the age cap.

Councillor Seamus McGrath said he wanted to know who decides new applicants could get seats ahead of returning students, while Independent Councillor Paul Hayes said it was a ‘hot topic’ in West Cork. 

Bus Éireann acknowledged the unprecedented demand for school transport scheme this year.

“In Co Cork Bus Éireann has to date issued 15,200 tickets, an increase of 6% on last year’s figures. In response to increased demand, Bus Éireann have nationally to date secured over 272 additional school transport vehicles and 116 services have had larger capacity vehicles added to the service, or the route extended nationwide.”

Bus Éireann said there were no plans to extend the driver cap at present. The council agreed to invite Bus Éireann and the Department of Education to a Development Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).

Read More

'Monumental challenge' to meet housing targets, say Cork construction bosses 

More in this section

Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork
Running kitchen water tap Disruption to water supply in Wilton area this week due to improvement works 
the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house Mould, sewage and vermin: Cork renters afraid to speak up for fear of eviction
cork schoolscork county council
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Hurling fan scammed out of money for All-Ireland final tickets last year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more