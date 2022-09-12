More than €300,000 in unpaid parking fines owed to City Council 

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 19:53

In accordance with legislation, an individual may pay a fine within 56 days of the date of issue of the fines
In the period from January 2021 to 30 June, a total of 56,199 parking fines were issued by Cork City Council. Of these fines issued, over 90% were paid, generating more than €2.5m in income for the Council. 

Ellen O'Regan

MORE than €300,000 in parking fines are currently owed to Cork City Council, from over 4,000 unpaid parking tickets that were issued since the start of 2021.

However, according to a question submitted to the Council Executive by Councillor Joe Kavanagh, there are currently 4,220 parking fines that are still unpaid from the period between January 2021 to 30 June 2022.

The total value of these unpaid fines is €329,315.

In accordance with legislation, an individual may pay a fine within 56 days of the date of issue of the fines. Any unpaid fine after this period may be prosecuted in the District Court.

David Joyce, Director of Services, Roads & Environment Operations with the Council Executive, said that while some of those issued with parking fines during the period may only now be subject to legal summons to court, he made assurances that the policy of the Council is that "any fine that isn't paid is taken to the District Court". 

“Any unpaid fine, we will attempt to take the District Court, that is our policy. You don't pay your fine, you will end up in the District Court,” he said.

