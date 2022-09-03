More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022

CORK City Council issued in excess of 21,000 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) to vehicles parked illegally in the city in the first five months of 2022.

In figures given to The Echo, the local authority said 21,017 parking fines were issued between January 1 and June 1, generating €968,075.

Last year, a total of 31,859 FCPNs were issued yielding revenue of €1,477,297.

Speaking to The Echo, Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said fines must be levied to instigate a change in motorists’ behaviour.

“Pro rata that seems an increase. The fines should be made at a level where the behaviour changes.

“Too many car owners don't seem to recognise the problems of parking their cars on footpaths or on cycle lanes.

“Until the behaviour changes the number of fines should keep increasing,” he said.

There are a range of parking offences for which a FCPN can be issued including failure to display a valid parking disc, unlawful parking in a loading bay, and parking on double yellow lines, on footpaths or in bicycle or bus lanes.

In February of this year, new regulations doubling the penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes came into effect.

The new regulations, which were signed into law by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, doubled from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.

Speaking at the time, Minister Ryan said the increased penalties would both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking,” he said.