Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 16:45

Disruption to water supply in Wilton area this week due to improvement works 

Homes and businesses in the Wilton area may face reduced water pressure and water outages later this week, due to network improvement works.
Disruption to water supply in Wilton area this week due to improvement works 

W91BA8 Running kitchen water tap

Ellen O'Regan

Homes and businesses in the Wilton area may face reduced water pressure and water outages later this week, due to network improvement works.

Irish Water has advised that as part of network improvement works being delivered on the South Douglas Road, there may be disruption to water supply from 8pm to midnight on Thursday 15 September for some customers in the area.

Customers affected include those in Green Park, Riverview Estate, Summerstown Avenue, Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Lawn and surrounding areas During these essential works, homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water says it “understands this type of work can be inconvenient” and will ensure work crews “make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause”.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works, or visit here for updates.

Updates on this specific work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00052843

Read More

Cork marriage proposal on World Circus Day stage was ‘no joke’

More in this section

Three people taken to hospital following crash on busy Cork road  Three people taken to hospital following crash on busy Cork road 
More than 550 admitted patients waiting for beds, with CUH one of worst affected hospitals More than 550 admitted patients waiting for beds, with CUH one of worst affected hospitals
Dunkettle works: Jack Lynch Tunnel to fully close tonight and later in week  Dunkettle works: Jack Lynch Tunnel to fully close tonight and later in week 
irish waterwiltonwater supplywater disruptionwater works
Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork

Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more