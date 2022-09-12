'Powerful film telling story of extraordinary woman': Vicky Phelan documentary to open IndieCork

An award-winning documentary about Vicky Phelan will open the 10th IndieCork festival at the Gate Cinema in Cork City early next month.

Vicky, which was named best Irish documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at Dublin International Film Festival 2022, will be shown in the Gate on October 2, ahead of its nationwide release on October 7.

In 2018, on the steps of the High Court in Dublin, Vicky Phelan gave a now-famous address, exposing the CervicalCheck scandal. A subsequent investigation revealed that 220 women were affected, while 17 women had already died.

The documentary is described as ‘a profound and intimate journey into the Kilkenny native’s fight to expose the truth’. It also delves into Vicky’s fight to extend her life.

IndieCork co-director Mick Hannigan said it’s a fitting choice to open the festival.

“Vicky is a powerful film telling the story of an extraordinary Irish woman and her fight for justice,” he said.

“It’s an absolute honour to open our 10th anniversary festival with the film.

“As well as being the biggest showcase of Independent filmmaking in Ireland, IndieCork prides itself on platforming female directors. Vicky, directed by the brilliant Sasha King, is one of many films in this year’s programme with women at the helm, and we’re delighted about that.”

Ms King said it is “‘an absolute honour” for the film to open the festival.

“It took a tribe of formidable and determined women to help this film see a release,” she said. “And for that, I am very grateful. We are very excited to bring our film to the big screen in Cork.”

IndieCork runs at the Gate Cinema from October 2 to 9 with a diverse programme of international, Irish, and local filmmakers. In addition, there will be an online offering from October 2 to 16.

Tickets will be on sale from The Gate Cinema at www.gatecinemas.com.