Douglas students show gratitude to teachers as they bid farewell to school

FORMER Leaving Cert students from Douglas Community School recently returned to their alma mater to share their gratitude with their teachers following their exceptional Leaving Cert results.

The students expressed their delight with their subsequent CAO offers as they bid farewell to second level and look forward to starting a new chapter in their lives.

School principal Pat Barry said the students were very happy with their recent CAO offers.

“The students are very pleased. The vast majority got their first preference. It is great that at the end of their six years here they reap their rewards. It is a community effort between home, school and local sporting organisations that have all played a part in their education.

“It is a very proud time for the school. Working with these young men for the past six years has been a privilege. It is great to see the hard work from both the teachers and the students rewarded at the end with a fabulous set of results,” he added.

Eoghan Nash is looking forward to following in the footsteps of his two older brothers by studying Commerce in UCC.

“I was unsure whether to do Commerce or Finance. Both my brothers are doing Commerce, so I decided to follow them. I took an interest in it through my brothers,” he said.

The student said living in Cork city will ensure he can commute to university.

“I will be able to commute to college from home. I am looking forward to starting college and playing Freshers football. I am buzzing to start now.”

Jacob Jackson will be studying Engineering at UCC. He is looking forward to getting started in college life. “I am happy out. It was my first choice. Engineering is good for the future, and it gives me a lot of scope to go into because in first year you do all four aspects of engineering and then I can specify in second year.

“I will be able to live at home which is a huge help in terms of having no rent and bills. I am looking forward to getting started and going in to the campus. I am looking forward to college life. I am ready to rock,” he added.

Andrew O’Brien said he looked into studying in Dublin initially, but he accepted an offer to study Medicine at UCC.

“I was looking at Dublin initially, but it wasn’t feasible in terms of finances and accommodation. Medicine was my first choice. I am interested in learning about medicine. There is a lot of information. It is a five-year course. I would like to get into plastic surgery down the line. I am open to taking on all the different specialties to see how they are.”