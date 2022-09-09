Students generally happy with CAO offers, say school principals

CORK students were celebrating after an increase in the number of CAO applicants who received an offer of a college place, as well as an increase in the number of students who received offers of a place on their first-preference course.

Secondary school principals across Cork City and county said that, overall, their students were pleased with the CAO offers.

Coláiste an Chroí Naofa principal Colm Ó Corcora said students now have their whole lives ahead of them.

“The world is their oyster wherever they go now,” he said. “They have put down a tough couple of years. I hope they go out and enjoy the next phase in their lives. I am confident they will make a big contribution in whatever community they end up.”

Twins Anna and Patrick Ryan delighted with their CAO offers at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar.

The Carrignavar-based secondary school principal added: “I always say to students that things happen for a reason if they get their first or second choice. There are many ways to get to where they want to go. It is all about getting to your destination. You might take a different route on occasion, but you always arrive at your destination.”

Coláiste an Chroí Naofa guidance counsellor Aoife O’Brien said:

“We always tell students there is always an alternative route [if they don’t get their first choice] and not to be disappointed. There are still round two and three offers to come.

"There is bound to be a progression that you can take that will get you towards your destination. There are so many PLC courses out there that will prep you for doing the undergrad course in a few years’ time.”

According to the CAO, 54% of Level 8 offers are for the applicant’s first-preference course, and 82% of Level 8 offers are for one of their top three preferences.

Some 89% Level 7/6 offers are for the applicant’s first-preference course, and 98% Level 7/6 offers are for one of their top three preferences.

Points overall showed a very slight drop compared to last year. There was a fall in points required for both nursing and primary teaching.

The number of students being offered places via lottery also fell. This year, 47 high-points courses used random selection for entry, compared to 70 last year.

Clare Dunlea and Hannah Smyth at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carrignavar, Cork. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Mayfield Community School principal Kieran Golden said his students had done well.

“Our students are happy, and they got the course of their choice,” he said.

“Generally, we have happy bodies all around. I’m delighted for them as they have worked very hard. It is great to see students reach their potential. They have done it through a combination of their own hard work, their family support, and good-quality teaching.”

Mr Golden added that the CAO was not the only route for students: “We have several students who have started apprenticeships, which is great to see. They have great options on their doorstep. They are so excited to be moving on to the next stage in their lives. We wish them the very best.”

Coláiste Chríost Rí principal Pádraig Mac an Rí said his students were happy with their CAO offers.

“The Leaving Cert results were very good, so the students were happy enough,” he said.

“We were very hopeful that the CAO offers would be in line with their results. The students worked hard all year and adapted well to all the circumstances. There are so many pathways available for students nowadays.”

Students have until 3pm on Wednesday, September 14, to accept or decline their first-round offer. Round two offers are scheduled to be released on Monday, September 19, at 10am.