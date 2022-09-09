GAA clubman earns community award

Crosshaven GAA clubman John Middleton Jnr has been named as the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

John who is the current chairman of Crosshaven GAA club and has been a member for more than 30 years has been recognised for mentoring and coaching countless aspiring young sports stars during that time.

The club was founded in 1884 and is based in Camden, Crosshaven. It has teams in hurling and football from U6 to adult grades and has won many honours over the years.

General manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “John is a great example of the spirit of volunteerism which is so prevalent in the GAA in Cork. The organisation is at the heart of every town and village in Ireland and that is down to the volunteers, people like John who give up their time week in and week out in all weather and who step up to help their community at every opportunity.

“John has been involved with Crosshaven GAA for over 30 years and has devoted every free minute to Crosshaven and Cork GAA. His enthusiasm and selfless commitment make him a worthy winner of the community spirit award,” he added.

This is the second year of the award scheme which honours unsung heroes in Cork who are making a significant contribution to their community. The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award sees a group or individual chosen every month with an overall winner selected at the end of the year.

The awards are open to community groups and organisations in Cork from first responders to community centres, victim support services to sports groups and those volunteering in the health and disability sectors.

It is sponsored by The Carrigdhoun newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware.

The judging panel for the community spirit awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

Nominations are now open for next month’s award at the following address: https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/