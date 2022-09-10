Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Bandon businesses and residents encouraged to apply for funding to enhance town's streetscape

Cork County Council has been awarded €100,000 to make Bandon more vibrant and colourful.
Pictured from left, members of Bandon Tidy Towns, Pat Fitzgerald, John Lucey, Margaret Fitzgerald, Jackie Fitzgerald; Cllr. Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork; Carmel O'Dwyer, Pat Dooley, Anne Johnson and Catherine Fitzmaurice.

Echo reporter

Businesses and residents in Bandon are being encouraged to apply for funding to enhance the town’s streetscape by making improvements to their buildings.

Cork County Council has been awarded €100,000 to make Bandon more vibrant and colourful. The local authority is seeking applications from the owners of commercial, residential, and unoccupied buildings to improve their business premises and shop fronts.

Eligible projects include upgrades to building facades, artworks, murals, lighting, street furniture, and canopies.

The funding is part of the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative to help towns and villages to become more attractive places to live, work, and visit.

Bandon is one of 26 towns across the country that will benefit from the €2.6m fund.

Announcing details of the funding, Mayor of the County of Cork, Danny Collins, said he hoped that businesses in Bandon would take full advantage of the grant.

“The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative has been described as a facelift for our rural towns,2 Mr Collins said.

“There is an opportunity here for property owners in Bandon to collaborate and to paint their buildings in vibrant colours. “It could be a chance to restore historic and traditional shop fronts, to install canopies, additional lighting or something as simple as planting trees, shrubbery and flower boxes,” he said.

The chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that when our streetscapes look better, it increases the pride and confidence in the area.

For more information about the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative or for an application form, contact bandonkinsalemd@corkcoco.ie or phone 021-4772154 to request a copy.

