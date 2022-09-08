Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 11:51

Wet weather warning in place for Cork as first hurricane of the season underway

Hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season, is swirling in the North Atlantic Ocean.
The warning emphasizes spells of heavy rain and showers with Met Eireann outlining there is “uncertainty” ahead due to the “hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.” Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A wet weather advisory remains in place until 7pm this evening.

The warning emphasizes spells of heavy rain and showers with Met Éireann outlining there is “uncertainty” ahead due to the “hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.” 

Thursday looks set to remain wet with some showers turning heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. The rain will ease slightly in the evening with longer dry spells developing. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

Friday is likely to dry apart from isolated light showers. The day is predicted to start cloudy with sunny spells in the evening, temperatures will be around 19 – 21 degrees.

Saturday is also expected to be dry with isolated showers. On Saturday night and into Sunday, it looks likely to be a wet day with widespread heavy rain and moderate southerly winds.

Monday continues the theme of wet weather and Tuesday and Wednesday’s weather is also expected to include further spells of heavy rain.

