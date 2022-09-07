Cork club to raffle tickets to the world’s top sporting events

A Cork GAA club has announced it is to raffle off a prize that would see the lucky winner gain exclusive access to one of 12 of the world’s top sporting events in 2023.

Russell Rovers GAA Club will raffle a maximum of 5,000 tickets for its Sports Pass draw which includes tickets to Wimbledon, the Ryder Cup, the Champions League Final and the Rugby World Cup.

Raffle tickets cost €100 and eight winners will be able to choose from a list that also includes the Super Bowl, WrestleMania, and the Masters.

Winners will also receive flights, transfers and accommodation at their destination.

The draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 30, at Sea Church in Ballycotton.

The first name drawn will have their choice from the list of 12 major events. The second name drawn will have their choice from the remaining 11, and so on.

As part of the launch, a prize has been added for early entries in September — two hospitality tickets to the England v Wales game at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Chairman of Russell Rovers GAA club Michael Mannion said:

“GAA clubs have always come up with innovative ways of fundraising, we have scoured the internet to find a similar draw to this, and could not find one.

"The fact that we can offer tickets for some of the most sought-after events in 2023 will be a huge draw not just for sports fans in Cork, but right around the world. We estimate the value of the prize at approximately €100,000, but for the winners, the tickets will be priceless.”

Russell Rovers is supported in the draw by local businessman Pearse Flynn. Pearse has donated the September launch prize and is sourcing the tickets for all the prizes on offer.

As well as new dressing rooms, the funds raised from the draw will be used to improve the club gym, community meeting rooms, and pitch facilities at Russell Rovers.