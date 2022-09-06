Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 18:19

Watch: US pro-eater takes on Cork restaurant eating challenge

The American big eater who takes on restaurant food challenges all over the world, first completed the challenge in 2013, but came back in July of this year to beat his time.
Randy Santel and ‘Katina eats Kilos’ travelled together to take on the big eat challenge in Cork. Tony's Bistro, North Main St., Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A professional eater took on the ‘Godfather” Full Irish Breakfast Challenge at Tony’s Bistro on North Main Street for a second time this summer, smashing his original effort by almost 20 minutes.

Randy Santel and ‘Katina eats Kilos’ travelled together to take on the big eat challenge in Cork.

6 Cork city properties on sale for under €300k

The Godfather breakfast at Tony’s Bistro consists of: 

  • 8 Horgans Irish sausages
  • 6 smoked bacon rashers
  • a 6oz sirloin steak
  • 4 hash browns
  • 4 slices of Clonakilty black and white pudding
  • 2 fried eggs
  • 2 scrambled eggs
  • 2 bowls of chips
  • 3 whole fried tomatoes
  • 1 bowl of baked beans
  • 1 bowl of sauteed mushrooms
  • 1 bowl of fried onion rings
  • 6 slices of toast
  • 3 slices of soda bread.

There is a two hour and 30 minute time limit to finish the gigantic meal and there are no bathroom breaks allowed. If you complete the challenge you get the €30 meal free, along with a t-shirt and a spot on the Wall of Fame in the restaurant.

Randy beat the challenge originally back in 2013 and still had the time record of 47:02, but in July, the American managed the meal in 21.32.

Over 500 people have attempted the full Irish breakfast challenge since it started and noone else has managed to complete the challenge in less than an hour.

Posting on YouTube, Randy thanked everyone in Cork for making the day special. 

“Thanks to everyone with Tony's Bistro for the wonderful food, drinks, and hospitality! Special thanks to everyone from around the Cork area who came to watch and meet us that Friday early afternoon. We appreciate everyone in the Cork area.”

