6 Cork city properties on sale for under €300k

THERE are many advantages of living in Cork city, whether it’s the abundance of fine restaurants and cafes, or the many parks, cinemas and theatres.

There are more job opportunities and colleges to choose from, and the chance to make new friends through the many groups and societies that call our fine city home. Another advantage is he bus routes that mean the car can be parked up, or maybe even foregone, leaving more money in the personal coffers.

With that in mind, I scouted out six homes in the Cork city boundary that are available to buy right now.

A total of 136 of the 620 houses available in Cork city on daft.ie on the day I looked were between €250,000-300,000.

All the properties here are ready to move into right away, and a 35-year mortgage should come in at under €1,000 per calendar month.

21 Ashford Heights, Ballyvolane.

1. 21 Ashford Heights, Ballyvolane, €285,000

This first property is a rare find - a gorgeous bungalow on a corner plot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a BER of D1.

This estate is well established with owner occupiers, and the house is in a quiet cul-de-sac. There is a gate leading to the back garden with high hedging so the area is safe and secure. It’s only 2km to Ballyvolane shopping centre.

The kitchen might need an upgrade, but for me this house is city living with a private quiet feel, ideal for a family or peaceful retirement.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/bungalow-neidin-21-ashford-heights-ballyvolane-co-cork/4007713 - your contact is Derek Dorgan on 086 0483003.

2. 116 Sallybrook, Glanmire, €295,000

A 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom gem, this house has a BER of D1 and is 100 square metres.

There is no through road in this estate and it is established with mostly owner occupiers, making is a quiet and family-orientated area.

The house is beautifully decorated and maintained and ready to move into. Rooms are bright and airy with lovely attention to detail.

The garden is safe and secure and I love the ivy hanging over the wall. There is a shed at the bottom of the garden, although with the concrete base already there it might be an option to build an office for working from home, or indeed a playroom.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-116-elmgrove-sallybrook-glanmire-co-cork/4034107 - your contact is Joe Organ on 086/6013222.

13, Valentine Villas in The Lough is for sale for €280,000.

3. 13, Valentine Villas, The Lough, €280,000

This needs a bit of upgrading but the location is what makes it on to this list.

A 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom property with a BER of F in an area that has the gorgeous lake, home to ducks and swans aplenty. There is the children’s play area and seating area too.

Togher is a stones throw, as is St Finbarr’s Cathedral, and the city centre is a short walk away. It is a quiet area with well-established homes and a community feel.

Note - there is no off street parking.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-13-valentine-villas-the-lough-co-cork/4036793 - your contact is Timothy Sullivan on 021/4275888.

Hillcrest Close in Blarney is for sale at €270,000

4. 1 Hillcrest Close, Blarney Road, Blarney, €270,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property has a BER of C3, and is on a corner site in a quiet estate of owner occupiers.

It is beautifully maintained, every room has been tastefully decorated, from floor to lighting no expense has been spared in the details.

The patio at Hillcrest, Blarney Rd.

There is room for two cars at the front, and the back garden has a lovely patio and seating area. The shed could easily be converted to a home office if required. There is a bus stop at the entrance to the estate.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-1-hillcrest-close-blarney-road-blarney-co-cork/4030562 - your contact at Sherry Fitzgerald is Megan Forde at 021/4273041.

5. 2, Lower View Villa, Strawberry Hill, Sundays Well, €295,000

With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, and a BER of C3, this house is deceptive from the outside! It is beautifully modern yet warm and inviting.

Again, no expense was spared in designing and decorating it. As the name suggests, you are on a hill with stunning views over the city.

The colour scheme has been thoughtfully put together to complement each room and the home is lovely and bright. There is a high hedge offering privacy.

Note - there is no off street parking, but space for parking 40 yards away.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/terraced-house-2-lower-view-ville-strawberry-hill-sundays-well-co-cork/4030535 - contact Richard Dunlea at Barry Auctioneers, 085 1529596.

82 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Bishopstown.

6. 82, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Bishopstown, €285,000

This end of terrace property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is off street parking, and it’s a quiet estate of owner occupiers, within a short distance of Wilton shopping centre and the No.14 bus brings you into the city centre.

82 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Bishopstown.

The house is bright and well decorated but the main feature for me is the huge sunny garden with decking area and side entrance.

https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/end-of-terrace-house-82-leesdale-model-farm-road-bishopstown-co-cork/4025719 - your contact is Fiona Waldron at Auctionerra on 021/2040162.