Permanent site being acquired for two Cork schools

PROGRESS has been made on the acquisition of a permanent site for two schools in the Ballincollig area: A compulsory purchase order has been published, notice has been served, and the process begun to acquire land in Lisheen.

This would be a permanent site for both Le Chéile Secondary School and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin.

The news has been welcomed by educational and political figures in the locality. Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin primary school principal, Máire Uí Shé, said, “I am hopeful that this CPO is successful, as a permanent site will see the long-term vision and potential of the school realised and continue to enable the dedicated school community to provide each pupil with an excellent all-Irish primary education, which promotes the holistic development of each child to attain high achievement levels in all areas of the curriculum.”

There is a huge demand for places in the co-educational primary school, which opened in August 2017, Ms Uí Shé said.

Le Chéile Secondary School, which also is co-educational, opened in August 2021.

Le Chéile secondary school has announced the appointment of Nicola Barrett as the founding principal of the new school in Ballincollig.

School principal Nicola Barrett said the permanent site will benefit Ballincollig and its surrounding areas.

“The Le Chéile Trust and the board of management of Le Chéile Secondary School are delighted with the progress being made in the acquisition of a permanent site for the school. We are very much looking forward to being part of a vibrant, progressive educational campus that will benefit the whole community of Ballincollig and its surrounding areas.”

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said the news will allow the two schools to “grow” to their potential.

“It is great to see movement on this project,” said Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty.

“It is very welcome news, in particular for Le Chéile, who are spread all over the place at the moment.”

“A lot of the schools are currently on the eastern side of Ballincollig town, but this project on the western side of the town will give emphasis for the people on that side.”