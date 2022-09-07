Jenny Greene, King Kong Company and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats to perform at Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

POPULAR artists Jenny Greene, King Kong Company, and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats have been announced as headline acts at this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Fresh from some stunning performances at last weekend’s Electric Picnic, Dec Pierce (Friday, October 28) and Jenny Greene (Saturday, October 29) have been announced alongside King Kong Company (Sunday, October 30) to headline three late shows at this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Synonymous with festival vibes and packed dancefloors, the three acts join a growing line-up for this October’s Jazz festival, and all have sold out Cork Opera House before.

King Kong Company has long since established itself as one of Ireland’s most renowned live acts. The Waterford outfit brings an energy-filled show with the incredible hype-dancer Box Head adding a fantastic visual and theatrical element to the performance.

The band’s debut album was produced by The Prodigy’s producer, Neil McLellan, and they have even had a Buckfast beer named after them.

Meanwhile, two of this country’s most popular artists, Jenny Greene and Dec Pierce need little introduction to Cork audiences having played several Cork Opera House, Live at the Marquee and Indiependence shows under their belts.

Jenny has remained at the top of the game since her introduction to dance music fans as a 17-year-old starting out. She has since managed to have an entry in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest continuous DJ set, become a mainstay on national radio, and sell out shows across the country both as a solo artist and with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats first hit Irish airwaves in 2018, and its combination of classic '90s dance hits, timeless R&B, and boundless hip-hop was an instant success to Irish audiences.

In recent times, Pierce has taken the show to the masses, with live shows for thousands in venues nationwide. The live show is a performance of the world’s biggest dance anthems featuring a DJ set, live tribal drummers, and special guests.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, September 7 at 10am from Cork Opera House Box Office and www.corkoperahouse.ie