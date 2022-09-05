Work of Cork-based RNLI lifeboat to be documented on TV show 

RNLI lifeboats in Ireland launched 1,078 times in 2021, coming to the aid of 1,485 people and saving 21 lives. Kinsale RNLI launched 29 times, retrieving 48 people, one of whom was a life saved.
