Work of Cork-based RNLI lifeboat to be documented on TV show 

THE RNLI volunteer crew at Kinsale will feature in the BBC Two programme Saving Lives at Sea this Thursday.

Via footage captured on helmet cameras, the primetime documentary series lets viewers witness at-sea rescues through the eyes of the RNLI lifesavers, who also speak on camera, as do the people who have been rescued and their families.

The 10-part series is now in its seventh year and chronicles the lifesaving work of RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews from around Ireland and the UK.

This forthcoming episode on BBC2 at 8pm on Thursday includes Kinsale RNLI’s rescue of a solo yachtsman who got into difficulty three weeks after leaving a Caribbean island for the UK.

His 51ft ketch vessel had lost engine power, forcing the skipper to continue his 6,500km journey under sail.

Kinsale RNLI helm Jonathan Connor, who features in the upcoming episode, said: “In this call-out, the outcome was a testament to Pete, the yachtsman’s seamanship in making the 6,500km voyage single-handedly and remaining calm and focussed, despite the many challenges he encountered in the course of his journey. He was very fit and able, but was clearly exhausted after 52 days alone at sea, so it was great that we could come to his aid using our skills and training to help him over the final hurdle and bring him safely to Kinsale.”

The crew is looking forward to the series.

“We are delighted to see this rescue, featuring on this year’s series of Saving Lives at Sea. Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.”

RNLI lifeboats in Ireland launched 1,078 times in 2021, coming to the aid of 1,485 people and saving 21 lives. Kinsale RNLI launched 29 times, retrieving 48 people, one of whom was a life saved.