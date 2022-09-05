Survey of seabed to be carried out off coast of Cork to assist with windfarm design

A geophysical survey of 900km2 of the seabed is to be carried out off the coasts of Cork and Waterford by DP Energy to assist with off-shore windfarm design.

The five-day survey project, which will begin on Thursday, will be undertaken by Hydrographic Surveys of Crosshaven onboard the Commissioners of Irish Lights vessel, ILV Granuaile, a multifunctional ship that is equipped to operate in difficult sea conditions.

The company said the survey will provide valuable information on the make-up of the seabed to inform design of the proposed Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park.

The Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park is a 1,000 MW (1GW) offshore wind project which will use floating platform technology anchored to the seabed.

Once operational, the proposed wind farm will generate enough clean renewable energy to power the equivalent of nearly one million homes.

It is expected that the facility will be operational by 2030.

Adam Cronin, Head of Offshore at DP Energy, outlined the processes that will be used in the geophysical survey.

“The equipment we are planning to use includes a hull-mounted multibeam sonar and sub-bottom profiler.

"This survey will provide information about the seabed make-up at various depths. We will be able to image the sediment and rock layers beneath the surface of the seabed.

"The data obtained from the surveys will be utilised in the design of the project and the design will be in the public domain as part of the Development Consenting process," he said.

Dave Ward, Commercial Manager at Commissioner of Irish Lights said: “We are pleased to support DP Energy to enable and harness Irish natural resources in offshore wind, in order to drive the establishment of an indigenous Irish supply chain while underpinning marine-based employment.”

DP Energy, which is headquartered in Buttevant, operates across the world.