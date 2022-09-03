Possible water supply disruption in parts of East Cork

Irish Water is advising residents in parts of Cobh that they may face some disruption to their water supply next week.

Residents and businesses are advised that watermain construction works at Elton Estate in the town could lead to disruption to supply from 1pm to 5pm on Monday, September 5 to Wednesday, September 7.

The utility said that homes and businesses in Victoria Estate, Eaton Heights, Carrignafoy Avenue, French’s Walk, Elton Estate, East Hill, Marine Gates, Belmont Place, O’Neill Place, Glassons Avenue, Summerhill, The Anchorage, Wilmont Avenue, and surrounding may experience reduced water pressure or a water outage.

In order to complete the works safely and efficiently, temporary traffic management will be in place.

“Following the completion of improvement works, customers water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

“Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works,” the spokesperson added.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/