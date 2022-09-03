Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 15:43

Possible water supply disruption in parts of East Cork

Homes and businesses may experience reduced water pressure or an outage. 
Possible water supply disruption in parts of East Cork

In order to complete the works safely and efficiently, temporary traffic management will be in place.

Irish Water is advising residents in parts of Cobh that they may face some disruption to their water supply next week.

Residents and businesses are advised that watermain construction works at Elton Estate in the town could lead to disruption to supply from 1pm to 5pm on Monday, September 5 to Wednesday, September 7.

The utility said that homes and businesses in Victoria Estate, Eaton Heights, Carrignafoy Avenue, French’s Walk, Elton Estate, East Hill, Marine Gates, Belmont Place, O’Neill Place, Glassons Avenue, Summerhill, The Anchorage, Wilmont Avenue, and surrounding may experience reduced water pressure or a water outage.

In order to complete the works safely and efficiently, temporary traffic management will be in place.

“Following the completion of improvement works, customers water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

“Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

“Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works,” the spokesperson added.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Read More

More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022

More in this section

Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack  Directions awaited from DPP in case against man facing charges relating to alleged hammer attack 
Leaving Cert 2022: Young Cork couple make the grade with exam success at double Leaving Cert 2022: Young Cork couple make the grade with exam success at double
More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022 More than 21,000 parking fines issued in Cork city in first five months of 2022
irish watercobheast cork
<p>Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision on the N25 Dungarvan to Youghal Road, at Kinsalebeg at approximately 10.15am.</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Youghal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more