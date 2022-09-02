Cork students receive Leaving Cert results today

NEARLY 7,000 Cork students received their Leaving Cert results this morning.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 6,721 Cork students sat this year’s Leaving Cert with 315 Cork students sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied examination.

Students were able to access their results online, through the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) from 10am this morning.

They also had the option of receiving their results in school this morning.

Overall, 63,383 students sat the Leaving Cert exam this year, including 3,173 Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) students.

The principal of Cork secondary school Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Brenda Moriarty paid tribute to the Leaving Cert class of 2022.

“12% of the student cohort achieved 600 points or more and 18% of students exceeded 500 points. They were a very well-rounded group, with large numbers of them involved in the sporting and cultural activities that the school offers.

"This year's Leaving Cert students were a particularly fine group of young men and are an absolute credit to their teachers and parents. Congratulations to each and every one of them,” she said.

Cork TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire congratulated Leaving Cert students on their hard work.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said:

“It has been a challenging few years but students have handled this with significant resilience and dignity. I hope that students get the results they are hoping for this morning, results that they have worked very hard for.”

The TD for Cork South Central said there are many ‘routes’ now available to all students.

“Now more than ever there are many routes to get to where you want to be, many ways to achieve your dream. Today, far from being the end of the road, is only the beginning of your journey."

“Whatever the results it is an achievement in and of itself to have completed these exams against this background. All students deserve congratulations and respect,” he added.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley congratulated the 58,056 Leaving Cert candidates and 3,051 Leaving Cert Applied candidates who received their results today. Minister Foley said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank your families, your teachers, and your school communities for the support they have shown you over the course of your Senior Cycle pathway.

"Throughout your school journey, each of you will have learned so much and will have developed a myriad of talents. Be proud of that. Now begins the next exciting chapter in your lives.”

ASTI President Miriam Duggan said all the students have achieved an important milestone.

“Whatever your results today, all of you have achieved an important milestone in your lives. I urge you to stay calm and take the time to explore your many options and pathways over the coming days and weeks.

"Know that the skills, experiences, and resilience you have developed in the last number of years will stand to you.”

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, which is provided by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have. This will operate today from 2pm-8pm until Wednesday, September 14, and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors. The helpline can be contacted on 1800 265 165.

The State Examinations Commission Candidate helpline is available for queries relating to the Candidate Self Service Portal and the services provided through the portal. The helpline can be contacted at 1800 111135 or 1800 111136 from 10am to 5pm from September 2 to September 12.

Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to candidateportal@examinations.ie. A range of wellbeing resources developed by the National Educational Psychological Service is also available at www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.