STRAWBERRY Hill NS on Cork City’s northside yesterday welcomed 46 junior infant pupils as it reopened for the new school year.

Linda Buckley, who teaches junior infants, said the first day went very well.

“We had 46 children start, which is a very strong number,” she said. “They will be in three separate classes, two classes of 15 and one class of 16. The first day went very well.

Chloe McCarthy O'Sullivan pictured amongst the books in Michelle O'Mahony's Junior infants class at Strawberry Hill NS. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“The kids were so excited, and they will make friends straight away. They were happy out coming in on their first morning. The parents were waving them off and they were all looking in. It was lovely. There were no tears, and no one was really upset.”

Strawberry Hill NS was formed by an amalgamation of two primary schools, Sunday’s Well Boys and Girl's national schools, and this is the second academic year since they joined forces. As a result of their amalgamation, the students this year have a new uniform and a new crest.

Paddy Courtney pictured with a toy plane on his first day in junior infants at Strawberry Hill NS

“A committee was set up and there was input from the different teachers and the students. It is a new era for the school. They all looked gorgeous in their new uniform.”

Anna Long and Ollie Carroll seen with their 'Welcome to Junior Infants' posters on their first day in Michelle O'Mahony's junior infants class at Strawberry Hill NS. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In Churchfield, Scoil Padre Pio principal Ken Foley said there was a ‘great buzz’ yesterday morning as the school reopened.

Lucy Wall and Dishani Jena pictured on their first day in junior infants class in Strawberry Hill NS. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“It was nice to welcome them all back into the school,” he said.

Lauren Martin pictured playing with some blocks on her first day in junior infants at Strawberry Hill NS. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“The early start and junior infant students were very good. They were so confident and so excited coming in. It was seamless. There were no tears at all. There was a great buzz in the school. I’d say the parents were more emotional than the children.

“We are looking forward to a smooth and successful year ahead,” said the principal.

Fionn Buckley pictured looking through a tower of blocks on his first day in junior infants class in Strawberry Hill NS. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“It is a huge relief to have no restrictions and have everything back to normal in terms of the matches, the concerts, and parent-teacher meetings. It is such a relief to us that we can plan our trips to Shandon Bells and into town.”