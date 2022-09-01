Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 06:50

‘Shock’ as St Vincent’s and North Pres to merge and become co-ed

“St Vincent’s is the only school that has an ASD unit just for girls. I sent her there specifically because it was an all-girls school." 
‘Shock’ as St Vincent’s and North Pres to merge and become co-ed

Currently, both secondary schools are single-sex schools with only female students. Stock image 

John Bohane

A CONCERNED Cork mother has spoken of her shock at the news that school patrons have decided that St Vincent’s Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School are to amalgamate and become a co-educational school.

The decision follows a consultation process that involved stakeholders from the school communities and that ran from March 2021 to February 2022.

News emerged in recent days that the Catholic Education Irish Schools’ Trust (CEIST) and the Religious Sisters of Charity will submit an application to the Department of Education to amalgamate North Presentation Secondary School and St Vincent’s Secondary School and for the amalgamated school to become co-educational.

Currently, both secondary schools are single-sex schools with only female students.

Sonya Lane, whose daughter Katie is a TY student in St Vincent’s Secondary School and who is a member of the Save St Vincent’s Secondary School group, said they have been ‘blown away’ by this week’s decision.

“It is a very bad decision, especially for my daughter in the ASD unit,” said Ms Lane. “The news came this week, and it was a huge shock. We were absolutely blown away by the decision. It would be very traumatic. We will be meeting up as a group. The effect this would have on my daughter in so many aspects would be huge.”

Ms Lane said she deliberately chose St Vincent’s Secondary School for Katie as the single-sex status suited her requirements.

“St Vincent’s is the only school that has an ASD unit just for girls. I sent her there specifically because it was an all-girls school.

“Kids on the spectrum struggle as it is with everyday normal life. Even for the last two weeks the anxiety of her just going back to school has impacted hugely on the household.

“Transitioning from primary into secondary was just huge but I knew by sending her to St Vincent’s that she would be very happy. She is happier in a single-sex school. Other parents share the same mindset.

“Kids on the spectrum have so many challenges in life and we always hoped that for their education, which they are entitled to, there would be some bit of a secure environment for them.

“That kind of transition into a co-educational school would have a huge impact on them,” she added.

North Mon move to co-ed

In a separate development, the North Monastery Secondary School is to remain an independent school, but the Edmund Rice Schools Trust will submit an application to the Department of Education for the school to change its status and become co-educational.

Acting principal Jim Boyle told The Echo the decision will represent a ‘major change’.

“This is a response to parental choice,” he said. 

“It represents a challenging and major change for us in the North Monastery, but we all look forward to the chance to extend the great work being done in the school to both boys and girls.

“We have a very proud tradition of educating the boys of the northside of Cork City and beyond. The time is right now, we believe, to extend this educational opportunity to the girls of the northside and beyond.

“The Edmund Rice Schools Trust will further this ambition for us now with the Department of Education,” he added.

Read More

Major changes proposed for long-established schools on Cork's northside 

More in this section

Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September
'Bleak winter ahead': Stark warning for Cork as 1271 waited on trolleys in August 'Bleak winter ahead': Stark warning for Cork as 1271 waited on trolleys in August
Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork Revenue officers seize drugs worth €149k concealed in parcels, some destined for Cork
cork schoolscork education
Water bills set to rise

Night-time water restrictions imposed in Cork town 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more