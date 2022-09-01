Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 08:53

SVP receiving 30 calls an hour from struggling parents across Cork

It comes amid a cost-of-living crisis aggravating struggles for families across Cork
SVP receiving 30 calls an hour from struggling parents across Cork

Representatives from the charity expressed concern about the extreme pressure being placed on household budgets. South-west regional coordinator Gerry Garvey described the palpable worry he is seeing.

Sarah Horgan

ST Vincent De Paul has been facing mounting pressure as its regional offices deal with 30 calls an hour from parents struggling with back-to-school costs.

It comes amid a cost-of-living crisis aggravating struggles for families across Cork. Calls to SVP offices across the country have risen by almost 20% compared to last year.

Representatives from the charity expressed concern about the extreme pressure being placed on household budgets. South-west regional coordinator Gerry Garvey described the palpable worry he is seeing.

“On top of the back-to-school costs, we have families ringing us in a blind panic to make sure that we would still be able to give out coal in the winter in light of the price hikes.”

“We are telling people to contact us again at the start of October when the coal list is open. All we can do is reassure people that-in spite of the high price of fuel-it will still be provided to those who need it.”

He highlighted the difficulties for those calling. “If you exhausted every loan and every credit card it is still going to take you time before you pick up the phone to call a charity. Sometimes people agonise about this for as long as a week before finally making the call.

“We are having parents opting to go hungry themselves just so their children can eat. Others are not eating because they will end up on the street if they don’t pay rent. Rent is soaking up such a huge percentage of people’s income now that there isn’t anything left.”

“People are often so self-conscious when it comes to charity that they will ask for help for their children and not for themselves. It’s only when you are engaged in conversation with a person that you realise there is a lot more going on than was initially divulged.”

The Budget 2023 measures SVP are advocating for include the expansion of free schoolbooks to all primary and secondary school students, at a cost of €40m. They are also seeking increased supports for children experiencing educational disadvantage in non-DEIS schools, with a proposed €4m educational equality fund.

“Parents tell us that by the time the bills are paid they have little, or nothing left to buy food, and are struggling to pay for schoolbooks and uniforms as well as requests [for] parent contributions,” Rose McGowan, SVP national president said.

“Many parents tell us that they feel they are failing their children by not being able to cover the increasing costs at back-to-school time. This has a huge impact on parents’ mental health and well-being.”

Read More

Cork students warned over rental scams as incidents spike

More in this section

Water bills set to rise Night-time water restrictions imposed in Cork town 
Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September Impressive convoy of supercars coming to Cork this September
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Cork students warned over rental scams as incidents spike
#cost of living
<p>Kevin Herlihy, President of the Cork Business Association (CBA) at launch of the Cork Better Building Awards 2022 in association with Cork City Council. Also included is Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed</p>

Cork Business Association seeking entries for Building Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more