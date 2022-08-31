Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 09:28

'Irish is thriving on the northside': Excitement as pupils return to gaelscoil

As two junior infant classes get used to school life on Redemption Rd, principal Adrian Breathnach said pupils are settling in well.
Cousins Jack O'Mathuna and Alfie Breachnach in Junior infants on the first days back at school at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, Cork Picture; Eddie O'Hare

John Bohane

THERE was great excitement as the pupils of Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers returned for the new academic year.

“We started back last Thursday,” said Mr Breathnach. “It is good to be back into a routine. We are well settled in now. The first few days have gone excellently. The weather is great, and they are all outside which is good to see. Hopefully, the good weather will last for another few weeks.”

Junior infants line up on the first days back at school at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, Cork Picture; Eddie O'Hare
This year marks a change from the start of last year’s school term, when significant Covid restrictions were still in place.

“Everyone is settled in, and we have no Covid cases. There are no restrictions, and the students can mix. We still must be vigilant. All the staff are in good health, refreshed, and ready to go. We have a few extra teachers as well which is good.

Niamh Ni Ghallchoir, senior infants on the first days back at school at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, Cork Picture; Eddie O'Hare
“We have two junior infants classes started. There was great excitement when the new students started on their first day. The parents are happy and so far, so good.

Junior infants Ebhlin Ni Cheallaigh and Searla Ni Fllionn on the first days back at school at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, Cork Picture; Eddie O'Hare
“There would be a strong tradition of the new pupils having elder siblings and cousins in the school as well. The new students are playing away and making new friends. They are already talking Irish. They are understanding the words. We are immersing them in the language straight away.”

Due to the growing student numbers in the Cork City primary school, a new classroom was installed over the summer months.

Junior infants line up on the first days back at school at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, Cork Picture; Eddie O'Hare
“We put in a new classroom over the summer as we have a second sixth class this year for the first time in our history,” he said. “We are now two stream the whole way up from junior infants up to sixth class.

“Irish is thriving on the northside which is great to see.”

Junior infants line up on the first days back at school at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, Cork Picture; Eddie O'Hare
In recent months it was confirmed that the school is to get a permanent, purpose-built home.

“We have our new school going ahead,” said Mr Breathnach. “We are after buying four acres right next to our existing school. The design team was down. That will be going out to tender soon enough. The ball is rolling on this project.

“We are delighted we don’t have to move. We are literally 500m from where we will be going building. We will be in the same catchment area. It is very exciting.”

