Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 13:27

International pop sensation pictured in Cork town

Katy Perry was pictured in Cobh this morning where she departed the Norwegian Prima en route to the airport.
International pop sensation pictured in Cork town

Katy Perry pictured in Cobh at 10am where she departed the Norwegian Prima en route to the airport.

Echo reporter

Global superstar Katy Perry was in Cobh today, disembarking the cruise ship Norwegian Prima.

Over the weekend, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted to more than 2,500 guests who enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to a show-stopping performance by popular Icelandic group and 2021 "Eurovision Song Contest" fan favorites, Daði og Gagnamagnið, before Norwegian Prima's very own godmother, Katy Perry took to the main stage to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull. 

The three-level Prima Theater & Club stage was then transformed into a whimsical backdrop where guests enjoyed a powerhouse performance of some of Perry’s chart-topping hits including “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” and “Firework.” 

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas,” said Katy Perry.

“I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!”

Katy Perry was pictured in Cobh this morning where she departed the Norwegian Prima en route to the airport.

Read More

Cork star of Game of Thrones ties the knot

More in this section

WRC propose public sector pay package following 19 hours of talks WRC propose public sector pay package following 19 hours of talks
Two seriously assaulted by group of males at house in Ballincollig  Two seriously assaulted by group of males at house in Ballincollig 
Cork star of Game of Thrones ties the knot Cork star of Game of Thrones ties the knot
cobh
Garda stock

Emergency services at scene of incident in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more