International pop sensation pictured in Cork town

Global superstar Katy Perry was in Cobh today, disembarking the cruise ship Norwegian Prima.

Over the weekend, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The first of six ships in the groundbreaking Prima Class, Norwegian Prima, debuted to more than 2,500 guests who enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and a christening celebration like no other.

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to a show-stopping performance by popular Icelandic group and 2021 "Eurovision Song Contest" fan favorites, Daði og Gagnamagnið, before Norwegian Prima's very own godmother, Katy Perry took to the main stage to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull.

The three-level Prima Theater & Club stage was then transformed into a whimsical backdrop where guests enjoyed a powerhouse performance of some of Perry’s chart-topping hits including “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” and “Firework.”

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas,” said Katy Perry.

“I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!”

Katy Perry was pictured in Cobh this morning where she departed the Norwegian Prima en route to the airport.