Cork star of Game of Thrones ties the knot

A Cork actor has tied the knot in a "simple, prayerful and dignified" ceremony in County Kerry.

Jack Gleeson, who played the notorious Joffrey Baratheon in the hit fantasy TV show Game of Thrones, married actress and comedian Roisin O'Mahony at the weekend.

Parish priest Fr Patsy Lynch shared the news on his Twitter account, where he also called Mr Gleeson a "very down to earth, simple and relaxed person".

Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church pic.twitter.com/xcxAWGtXaJ — Patsy Lynch (@patsylynch) August 29, 2022

Fr Lynch added: "It was an amazing celebration. Everyone was so relaxed."

Jack Gleeson was born in Cork in 1992, and subsequently moved to Dublin.

Jack Gleeson was all smiles with bride Roisin O'Mahony

He is best known for his role in Game of Thrones, but over the years he has also appeared in movies and shows such as Batman Begins, All Good Children, Killinaskully, and Out of her Mind.