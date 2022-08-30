Cork bar to take centre stage at EP cocktail masterclass

CORK’S award-winning Cask will be giving a cocktail masterclass at Electric Picnic this weekend, just one of the mouth-watering events at the festival’s Theatre of Food.

No Picnic would be complete without some top class cuisine, and this year the Theatre of Food will once again showcase the best people in Ireland’s food culture.

The weekend’s line-up will include salivating food demos, inspirational discussions, live fire foods, rockin’ DJ music, and food mashups, as well as the famous disco drunch, this year all in aid of the #cookforukraine campaign.

Andy Ferreira of Cork’s Cask cocktail bar will be hosting a masterclass on the Irish Cocktail cabinet, sure to be a hit as Cask has recently been voted one of the top 10 cocktail bars in Europe.

Also in the Theatre of Food’s Drinks Theatre, festival goers can try craft beers and sake, discover what we will be drinking in 2050, and learn how to start your day with breakfast cocktails.

Foodie events include Library Street treats served up by Kevin Burke, and the Blasta Books Bonanza featuring Lily Ramirez, the Gastro Gays, Eoin Cluskey, Jess Murphy, and Kwanghi Chan.

There will be vegan treats with Holly White, while Tramore’s Nicola Crowley and Dvir Nusery will show how to put the magic into mezze.

Sham Hanifa, owner of Leitrim’s The Cottage Restaurant will talk about bringing the younger generation into the kitchen, and Scott Holder, whose Los Chicanos Mexican food truck is one of Dublin’s hottest culinary highlights, will be folding tacos with a tangy Tinga masterclass.

Kicking off the weekend will be Ivan Varian, whose Science of Flavour show is a mind-bending walk on the wild side of food and science.

The Foodhaus podcast will also be at Electric Picnic for the first time, deep diving into the topics of Food and Memory, Sustainability in Food, the Cravings and Comfort Food we love to share and finally a look into the big question: What is Irish food?

Throughout the festival you can check out the Sustainable Choice Machine and learn about what differences your food choices make to the planet, dance your socks off at the Theatre of Food disco, and get a taste of All Alfresco and special guest chefs cooking up some flaming delights in the Theatre of Food Garden Stage with Big Green Egg.

The Theatre of Food is curated by Samuel McKenna, Foodhaus Productions, and McKenna’s Guides. You can also check out the best talents on the Mindfield’s Gourmet Stage.