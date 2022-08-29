13 acts and events at Electric Picnic that are pure Cork 

The countdown is on for Electric Picnic 2022, as over 70,000 people will be returning to the fields of Laois for the first time in three years.

For all of you Rebels making the pilgrimage to Stradbally this weekend, we know it can be scary to venture outside the Cork border.

But don’t worry, there are plenty of top class Cork grown acts and events taking place across the weekend – we’ve handpicked 13 that are pure Cork, like!

Lyra

Bandon native Lyra has been hailed as ‘Beyonce with a Cork accent’. Photo Evan Doherty

Bandon native Lyra has been hailed as ‘Beyonce with a Cork accent’. Her hauntingly beautiful electropop power ballads have a Celtic influence, and have been used on worldwide ad campaigns for Van Moof, Guinness, Disney+ and have featured in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Love Island”.

The Frank and Walters

The Frank and Walters closing out Sumer Sounds at Coughlans earlier this summer. Photo Shane J Horan

One of the most recognizable and enduring indie bands in the universe. Cork grown The Frank and Walters have been releasing alternative pop classics for over 30 years, and will be rocking Fish Town over the weekend.

Cian Ducrot

23 year old Cian Ducrot has an Irish top ten single and 1m TikTok followers

Raised in Cork and now based between London and LA, 23 year old Cian has recently rocketed into the top 10 Irish Single Charts with his song “All For You” (recently re-released as a duet with chart topping Ella Henderson) and has also garnered some serious clout on Tiktok, with 1 million followers.

Pontious Pilate & the Nail Drivers

Formed in 1999 in Cork, Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers is founded on a love of ska and punk, and they’re a band that are notorious for getting a crowd up and dancing to 70’s and 80’s covers, as well as their own originals.

Stevie G

Stevie G at Indiependence Festival 2022. Photo Glen Bollard

You’ll have not one but two chances to groove with the Cork DJ & radio presenter, as he will be hitting up both Trenchtown and the Heineken Ireland Greener Bar over the weekend.

Pretty Happy

The Cork art-punk trio Pretty Happy also dabble in documentary making. Photo Nicholas O'Donnell

This Cork art-punk trio have supported the iconic Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth, Body/Head) and appeared at Primavera Sound, All Together Now, & Raw Power weekender. They also dabble in documentary making, having recently premiered “Leeside Creatures”, an exploration of Cork’s punk past.

The Molgoggers

A five-strong, a-cappella group from Cobh, they belt out sea shanties and maritime songs in their own inimitable style with an emphasis on fun and audience participation. They are Ireland’s oldest buoy band, with an average age of 65 years, and are the first shanty group to sing at EP.

Naked Animals

Naked Animals are known for their grip[ping stage shows and vibrant sound. Photo Simon Curran.

Known for their gripping stage shows and vibrant sound, this Cork rock band’s 2020 debut single ‘My Deepest Funk’ was met with wide acclaim. Fresh off a sold out Irish 2022 tour, their debut E.P ‘Business As Usual’ has attracted much attention and received regular National Radio play, including RTÉ Radio 1, Today FM and 2FM.

Lewwab

The female electronic duo hail from Cork city, fusing piano, percussion and synth amongst other electronic ambient sounds. Lara and Anna spent time in Belgium in 2018 and have been heavily influenced by the Brussels live electronic scene.

I’m Grand Mam

I'm Grand Mam, podcast hosts, Kevin Twomey and P.J. Kirby on tour with 'Glory Holy' a live version of I'm Grand Mam at the Everyman Theatre. Photo: Gavin Browne

Kevin and PJ are two lads from Cork that have taken the podcast world by storm, as the long time Leeside friends that chat about growing up gay and making the leap across the pond to London life. Join them at the podcast stage, ‘Ah Hear NOW!’, for a live podcast.

Aideen Barry – “What if we’re the last generation of writers and thinkers?”

Internationally renowned artist Aideen Barry pictured at the launch of oblivion / seachmalltacht / ᖃᐅᔨᒪᔭᐅᔪᓐᓃᖅᑐᑦ at Townhall Cavan Gallery. Photo Lorraine Teevan

Acclaimed Cork visual artist Aideen Barry posed that question in her landmark show Oblivion last year. Now she continues the discussion, along with Emma Dabiri and Patrick Freyne at Electric Picnic, discussing the idea that it’s getting harder for artists to survive, and that in a constantly connected world of fake news and hot-takes, we need critical voices and more support for artists and writers.

Paddy Cullivan’s The Murder of Michael Collins

If you missed the centenary commemorations at Béal na Bláth earlier this month, historical Entertainer Paddy Cullivan will be bringing the incredible story of Collins’ death to life with an audio-visual spectacular featuring hundreds of images, new research and songs – that might change your perceptions of Irish history forever…