Next six months will be 'really testing': Working poor turn to charity as cost-of-living rises 

Gerry Garvey of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) toldthat many lower-paid workers are falling between two stools as they are unable to access social protection supports.
He said those at the charity believe the next six months are going to be “really, really testing” for people.
“The people at the top...the really high earners, have such strong salaries that the cost of living will never impact them,” said Mr Garvey, the South-West regional coordinator with SVP, Ireland’s largest voluntary charitable organisation.
“The ones at the bottom are under pressure, but thankfully, there are reasonable supports coming in from Government, but they’re still under pressure,” he said.
“The ones who are really getting screwed royally are the people that are working, which means they’re just above the thresholds to get family income support or any social welfare benefits.”