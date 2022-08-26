Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 19:00

Economy strong despite challenges says Taoiseach

The Fianna Fáil leader insisted progress is also being made on housing, despite the impact of Covid-19 during his time in Government
Economy strong despite challenges says Taoiseach

Micheál Martin issued the comments following the news this week that Ireland’s employment rate for workers aged up to 64 has reached a record high

Echo reporter

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said the economy is continuing to recover strongly from the pandemic, despite the global challenges and Ireland’s ongoing housing crisis.

Mr Martin tweeted: “When I was a young adult in Cork in the 80s, the city was decimated and not a job to be found.

“We accept as a Government that we do have a huge societal problem to fix — housing. And we are making progress.”

Mr Martin issued the comments following the news this week that Ireland’s employment rate for workers aged up to 64 has reached a record high, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The number of people aged 15-64 who were employed in the second quarter of 2022 was 73.5%, up from 68.6% in the same quarter last year.

This is the highest employment rate since this data series began in 1998, the CSO said. The number of people aged 15-89 in employment increased by 8.7%, or 205,500 people, to 2.55 million in the same period.

The Fianna Fáil leader insisted progress is also being made on housing, despite the impact of Covid-19 during his time in Government, “The answer to this problem is building more houses,” he said. “This Government has been in place for 8 quarters and half of these were impacted by a once in a century pandemic.

“The others saw strong delivery, which has and will continue to grow.”

Earlier this month, figures from the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) showed house prices in Ireland have returned to their record peak set during the Celtic Tiger. According to the most recent figures, for June, there are now only three areas in Cork where the average home costs less than €200,000.

COST OF HOUSING

In Cork City, the median cost of a house in the past 12 months was €280,000, while the mean house price was €313,900. The average price for a house in Cork County now stands at €290,00 (if calculated by median) or €305,047 (if calculated by mean).

The latest Daft.ie residential rental report showed rents in Cork city in the second quarter of this year were an average of 11.8% higher than the same period last year.

Read More

'Industry can play a key role in tackling Ireland’s energy crisis,' says Cork entrepreneur

More in this section

Garda Stock Elderly woman dies in road traffic collision in Midleton 
West Cork RNLI crew come to rescue of four experienced boat people West Cork RNLI crew come to rescue of four experienced boat people
Works to repair burst water main in Cork expected to continue overnight Works to repair burst water main in Cork expected to continue overnight
cork jobs#cost of living#housinghousing
<p>Details for community forums as part of the National Transport Authority’s (NTA’s) proposals to develop 12 new Sustainable Transport Corridors (STCs) in Cork city have been published. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Public invited to partake in community forums on sustainable transport plans for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more