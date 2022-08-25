Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 21:02

West Cork RNLI crew come to rescue of four experienced boat people

Today’s incident marked the 18th callout of a very busy season for the station in Courtmacsherry.
The crew with duty launch authority Philip White after today's successful rescue. Picture: Courtmacsherry RNLI

Amy Nolan

Courtmacsherry RNLI crew members came to the aid of four experienced boat people this afternoon after they got into difficulty.

At 3.10pm, the lifeboat station was notified that a 16ft RIB had gotten into difficulty off the coastline at Coolmain, near Garrettstown in West Cork, and required assistance.

The all-weather lifeboat ‘Frederick Storey Cockburn’ under Coxswain Sean O’Farrell and a crew of five assembled quickly and within 10 minutes were underway and proceeded to the area of the causality vessel.

Shortly after 3.30 pm the lifeboat was at the scene and immediately attached a tow line to pull the RIB safety offshore as its engine had failed.

The four experienced crew on board the RIB were all ok and were then taken on board the lifeboat, as all returned to the pier at Courtmacsherry, arriving at 3.50pm.

“It was the right course of action by experienced boat persons today, when they suffered engine failure, to call immediately for assistance as the winds were blowing up in the afternoon,” Courtmacsherry lifeboat station duty launch authority, Philip White, said.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat crew today were coxswain, Sean O’Farrell; mechanic, Stuart Russell and crew members Conor Dullea, Conor Tyndall and father and son Kieran and Enda Boyle.

Today’s incident marked the 18th callout of a very busy season for the station in Courtmacsherry.

