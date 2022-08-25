Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 11:00

Works underway to enable development of 265 new homes at St Kevin's site 

Works have commenced to enable the site of the former St Kevin’s Hospital in Cork City to be turned into 265 social and affordable homes.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has commenced enabling works on the site to prepare the way for a contractor, including erecting a secure boundary around the site, and demolition of non-protected structures.

It is expected that enabling works will take several months, and will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of homes to the site.

The hillside site overlooking the Lee spans 14 acres and includes the now dilapidated building that was once St Kevin’s Hospital. It is located 2.5km west of the city centre beside Wellington Bridge across from the Kingsley Hotel and Cork County Hall.

The hillside site overlooking the Lee spans 14 acres and includes the now dilapidated building that was once St Kevin’s Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

Planning permission has already been granted for 265 new social and affordable homes to be developed on the site, including a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes and apartments. The first homes are due to become available in 2024.

The St. Kevin’s development will have a strong focus on sustainability, with public transport links to the city and to other local amenities.

St. Kevin’s is located close to major employment centres, to third level institutions and to local facilities, making walking and cycling attractive options.

Phelim O’Neill, Head of Property at the LDA, said that they are pleased to commence the enabling works that will bring the site closer to the start of the full construction project.

“The development will regenerate an unused and derelict piece of state land to deliver much needed social and affordable housing for Cork. We would like to thank Cork City Council and the HSE for their assistance in progressing the project,” he said.

Tony Fitzgerald, City Councillor for Cork City North-West, also welcomed the news.

“This development will be a great boost to the Northside of the city but will also offer many housing opportunities to many citizens who are affected by the housing crisis,” he said.

