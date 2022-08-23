Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 10:18

Controlled explosions take place on West Cork beach following the discovery of WWI era projectiles

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the 1 Brigade Army Bomb Disposal Team based in Collins Barracks, Cork was tasked to investigate the suspicious items.
Controlled explosions take place on West Cork beach following the discovery of WWI era projectiles

The Army bomb disposal team carried out controlled explosions on Broad Strand Beach last night following the discovery of WWI era projectiles.

Amy Nolan

The Army bomb disposal team carried out controlled explosions on Broad Strand Beach last night following the discovery of WWI era projectiles.

It is understood that the projectiles were found while dredging works were being conducted at Courtmacsherry harbour.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the 1 Brigade Army Bomb Disposal Team based in Collins Barracks, Cork was tasked to investigate the suspicious items.

The team arrived at the scene at approximately 3pm.

“On arrival a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation,” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

“Two 130kg projectiles of historical provenance (World War 1 era) were identified.

“The two items were moved from Courtmacsherry to Broad Strand Beach where four controlled explosions were carried out and the projectiles were found to be free from explosives.

“The scene was rendered safe and the team departed the scene at 8.50pm,” the spokesperson continued.

The public has been advised that, should they encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances, they should maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.

Read More

Army personnel 'assessing the best course of action' following discovery of two 'WWI era' projectiles in West Cork

More in this section

Cahirmee horse fair Micheál Martin says new Cork elective hospital is extremely important but site selection process ongoing
City must update tender for delayed Glashaboy works City must update tender for delayed Glashaboy works
‘Kanturk in complete shock’ after alleged assault ‘Kanturk in complete shock’ after alleged assault
west cork
'Superstars': Cork's northside sports heroes return in triumph

'Superstars': Cork's northside sports heroes return in triumph

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more