Controlled explosions take place on West Cork beach following the discovery of WWI era projectiles

The Army bomb disposal team carried out controlled explosions on Broad Strand Beach last night following the discovery of WWI era projectiles.

It is understood that the projectiles were found while dredging works were being conducted at Courtmacsherry harbour.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the 1 Brigade Army Bomb Disposal Team based in Collins Barracks, Cork was tasked to investigate the suspicious items.

The team arrived at the scene at approximately 3pm.

“On arrival a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation,” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

“Two 130kg projectiles of historical provenance (World War 1 era) were identified.

“The two items were moved from Courtmacsherry to Broad Strand Beach where four controlled explosions were carried out and the projectiles were found to be free from explosives.

“The scene was rendered safe and the team departed the scene at 8.50pm,” the spokesperson continued.

The public has been advised that, should they encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances, they should maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.