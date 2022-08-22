Army personnel en route to West Cork village following discovery of suspect device

Army personnel are en route to Courtmacsherry in West Cork this afternoon following the discovery of a suspect device.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at the pier in the village, “where a suspect device was located while work was being conducted in the area”.

“The scene is currently cordoned off and the services of the Army EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] have been requested,” the spokesperson continued.

It is understood that the device was found while dredging works were being conducted at Courtmacsherry harbour.

Initial indications are that the device may be historical in nature. However, it has yet to be assessed by the EOD team.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said:

“The 1 Brigade EOD team is currently en route and should be there shortly.

“On arrival they will assess what the specific device is.”