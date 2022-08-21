UCC graduate wins Miss Ireland 2022

Doctor Ivanna McMahon, who studied medicine at UCC, was crowned Miss Ireland 2022 on Saturday night, and will now go on to represent Ireland in the prestigious Miss World competition.

The 27-year-old doctor from Ennis in Clare studied medicine at University College Cork, graduating in 2020. She then went on to work in the GP Scheme at Tralee General Hospital throughout the pandemic, before taking a year out to pursue pageantry.

Ivanna took home the title of Miss Munster 2022 earlier this summer, and has now become the 75th woman to wear the Miss Ireland crown.

She follows in the footsteps of last year’s winner Pamela Uba, a scientist born in South Africa who made history in 2021 by becoming the first black Miss Ireland.

Outgoing Miss Ireland Pamela Uba congratulates Ivanna McMahon who was crowned Miss Ireland 2022. Picture Brian McEvoy

Ivanna was crowned at a spectacular Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar on Saturday night, as well as first runner-up Miss Dublin Central Jasmine Gerhardt, and second runner-up Miss Dublin Katie O Connor.

Also a talented musician, Ivanna wowed Miss Ireland judges with bewitching performances on the harp at both Friday night’s Miss Ireland Diamond Ball and Saturday night’s final.

Miss Munster Ivanna McMahon pictured as she played the harp on stage earlier in the evening prior to it being announced that she won Miss Ireland 2022. Picture Brian McEvoy

Sponsored by TanOrganic, the Miss Ireland competition was steep, as 37 finalists were put through their paces over the last three months – with their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling and social media all being tested.

The theme of Saturday’s glamourous ceremony was "Our World Our Future” with a focus on the environment and global citizenship – and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash was awarded to Miss Louth Maiya McMonagle.

Miss Ireland also places a strong emphasis on “Beauty with a Purpose”, as winners use their reign to raise awareness and fundraise for charitable causes. Since its inception Miss Ireland has raised hundreds of thousands of funds and awareness for various charities, with a strong focus on Irish Children’s charities.

Ivanna will now go on to represent Ireland at the Miss World Festival, with hopes that she could become Ireland’s second ever winner of the Miss World title, joining 2003’s winner Rosanna Davidson.

The new Miss Ireland will also receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products, as well as an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later this year.