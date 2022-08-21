25 new jobs as Harland Medical opens European base in Cork 

US-based company Harland Medical Systems Inc, a global supplier of coatings for medical devices, has announced the opening of their European headquarters in Cork, and the creation of 25 new jobs as the facility grows.

Harland Medical said its “unprecedented global growth”, necessitated a home base in Europe, and their new site in Cork will “better serve the needs of customers on the continent by providing local access to coating expertise, materials and equipment”.

Founded in 2003 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Harland Medical produces medical coatings, equipment and services for producing successful medical device coatings on healthcare products across the world.

The new European base is located in Cherrywood Business Park in Little Island. The 5,000 square foot Cork site will offer coating expertise, materials and equipment, and includes 1,000 square feet of humidity-controlled ISO class 7 cleanroom.

The European headquarters will house Harland manufacturing and test equipment for development and production service provision to existing and new customers The company is now offering feasibility, development services, production coating services and technical service support to existing customers throughout Europe from the new site.

As operations expand, Harland Medical plans to grow the facility to 25 employees.

“The importance of Ireland in the medical device space made it a natural fit for our new location,” said Kevin Conlon, region manager for Ireland and Europe.

“We are ecstatic that this location provides the opportunity for us to not only serve our customers better, but also allows us to contribute meaningful new jobs within the Cork community,” he added.

Jon Anderson, chief executive officer of Harland Medical, said opening a European base is a “monumental” step for the company.

“Our company has always been committed to providing the best service to our customers,” he said.

“Opening a European office is monumental for Harland and our customers. It positions our company to continue expanding our global operations by offering more efficient service to our partners outside of the United States,” he added.