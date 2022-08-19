Clean Coasts urging people to enter Love Your Coast photography competition

Clean Coasts are calling on amateur photographers to submit their best shots captured over the summer in Ireland to their Love Your Coast photography competition.

Marking World Photography Day on Friday, Clean Coasts has urged people to get their submissions in before the closing date on August 29.

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to also help foster pride in our coastline.

A spokesperson said that Ireland has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and that this competition is an opportunity to view the coast and our waterways that the Clean Coasts programme works to protect from a completely different perspective and see the beauty captured therein.

Those who enter will be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across five categories: Wildlife and Underwater; Coastal Landscape; People and the Coast; Coastal Heritage and Creativity and the Coast.

The competition is also an opportunity for shortlisted photographers to showcase their work in a unique venue in Dublin which will be announced soon and receive press exposure and exposure to an online network of like-minded people.

For more information and to enter the competition, click here.