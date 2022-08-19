4,682 Ukrainian refugees now living in Co Cork

There are 4,682 people in Co Cork who have fled the war in Ukraine, according to the latest figures from the CSO.

As of August 7, there were 47,962 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland, the large majority (83%) being women and children.

In Co Cork, there are 4,682 refugees from Ukraine.

This is a significant increase on the 2,959 Ukrainians recorded in Cork when records began, on May 23, but the number of people arriving into Cork from Ukraine has slowed in recent weeks, with fewer than 300 people since July 11.

Among those who have arrived in Cork, 455 children are enrolled in primary schools, while 222 are attending secondary schools.

Ukrainian populations remain strongest in two Cork areas, Midleton and Cork City south central.

Midleton is now home to 909 people who have fled the Ukrainian war, while 787 Ukrainians are living in Cork City south central.

In both areas the percentage of Ukrainian arrivals as a proportion of the total population is nearing 2%: Meaning that in Midleton and Cork City south central one in every 50 people is from Ukraine.

Insights

Data from an event arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services shows that 67% of Ukrainian arrivals find that their standard of English is a challenge when trying to secure employment.

This is despite the fact that of the 15,627 arrivals who attended the employment event, a third (33%) recorded previous work as ‘professionals’ and of the 11,999 who recorded their education information, 68% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.

CSO statistician Karola Graupner said that the figures provide insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection, as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education,” Ms Graupner said, adding that “data on barriers to work, previous and current employment, and education level is included in the release”.

The CSO release also included experimental data to indicate whether Ukrainian arrivals have stayed or left Ireland, by examining activity in administrative data.

It found that 89% of persons aged 18 years or over who arrived in Ireland and received a PPS number have had activity since June 30.