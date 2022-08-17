Cork on a Fork: What's on today?

The first ever Cork on a Fork festival kicks off today, and there is a host of mouth watering events to check out around the city.

The five day celebration of food features a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

This morning kicked off with a Bread and Butter making workshop in Cork Butter Museum, while lunchtime saw Tutored Beer Tasting in Elbow Lane and a live cooking demo from Chef Orla McAndrew at the English Market.

If you’re looking to get a taste of Cork this afternoon, try Tapas on the Terrace in the Cornstore from 2-6pm, or a workshop on spicing up vegetarian meals in the Quay Co-op from 4pm.

Later this evening, there’s Whiskey and Cheese tasting in the Shelbourne from 6pm, and Fish and Wine tasting at L’attitude from 5:30pm.

The Franciscan Well are throwing a beer and pizza pairing event from 6pm to 7pm, complete with pizza making demos.

One of the festival’s highlights takes place this evening on Princes Street, as the newly pedestrianised dining street will host 200 guests at a formal long table style dinner, “Taste of Princes Street”. Guests will enjoy food showcasing local produce and everything Princes Street has to offer, as well as drinks pairings and on street music.

Today and every day until Sunday, you can take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Cork City Library are hosting a cookbook exchange this week from Wednesday to Saturday, where you can swap out your old cookbooks for something new.

You can also use your Café “Disloyalty Card” from today until Sunday, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.