Outdoor rock festival returns to Glounthaune next month 

An outdoor rock festival is returning to Glounthaune next month for its second year, featuring both established and emerging indie bands, with a strong Cork flavour.

Upstart Festival is an outdoor, one day festival at the scenic harbourside in Glounthaune, taking place this year for the second time, on 10 September.

“Upstart was such an amazing success in 2021, despite Covid restrictions, so we can’t wait to share the same great atmosphere with music fans on the 10th of September,” said festival director Jesper Pedersen.

“Expect plenty of excitement on stage with five great bands, headlined by Cork's The Love Buzz, at a chilled and friendly event!” he said.

Cork band Pretty Happy headlining Upstart Festival 2021

Headlining Cork Punk-Rock Trio ‘The LoveBuzz’ will also be joined by West Cork’s alt-rock ‘First Class & Coach’, Limerick garage rock outfit ‘FONDA’, head-banging beats from Cork grown ‘Little Known’, and The Cliffords, a three piece indie group and winners of UCC’s Battle of the Bands earlier this year.

The festival is a “no car event” and parking will not be available in the vicinity. Festival goers are encouraged to walk, cycle, take public transport or get dropped off .

Strictly ages 16 and over, tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, and for more information visit upstartfestival.ie.

Upstart Festival is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Cork County Council and Glounthaune Community Association.