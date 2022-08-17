Wine bar plan for landmark building on Cork's Oliver Plunkett St

PLANS are in the pipeline for a transformation of a landmark premises on Oliver Plunkett Street, previously in use as Brennan’s Cook Shop for many years.

Phoenix Street Social have lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the change of use of 7 Oliver Plunkett Street to open a wine bar and art gallery.

Phoenix Street Social Ltd is directed by publican Benny McCabe, who owns a number of popular bars in Cork.

If given the go ahead, the wine bar and art gallery would be situated in a prime city centre location, at the junction of where Oliver Plunkett Street meets Beasley Street — immediately adjacent to Milano and Market Lane.

The application for the new business is currently at pre-validation stage.

City planners are due to make a decision on the application by early October.