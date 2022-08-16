Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Appeal lodged against plans for almost 200 apartments in Cork suburb 

The company argues that the development “would have a negative impact on the existing traffic congestion problems in the immediate vicinity and on the area in general”.
Amy Nolan

THE brakes have been put on plans to develop almost 200 apartments on a site adjacent to Telus International, formerly Voxpro, in Mahon after a third-party appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála by Telus International Ireland.

Last month, Cork City Council granted Clyde Real Estate Cork Limited conditional planning permission for the development, which includes the demolition of an existing geodesic dome at the site to develop 196 apartments and a crèche facility in two blocks.

However, the project has now been stalled due to the appeal.

In a letter issued on its behalf, Telus International Ireland outlined several reasons for appealing the council’s decision.

In its application submitted in May 2021, Clyde Real Estate Cork Limited noted that the proposed development would be a material contravention of the 2015-2021 Cork City Development Plan under which the site is zoned for business and technology.

However, it argued that the contravention was justified due to the need for housing in the city.

The material contravention was another reason cited by Telus International Ireland for lodging the appeal.

It said that by using the space in the Lough Mahon Technology Park for residential development, “the opportunity to create new employment through the provision of offices and light industry would be lost”.

A reduction of access points onto Loughmahon Link Rd was also among the reasons mentioned.

The letter concluded by requesting that, if the proposed development is to go ahead, “existing fire safety measures, services, and access to and from the building should not be diminished and that suitable conditions should be attached to the permission stipulating same”.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case by December 12.

planninghousingcork development
