Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 07:01

Cork artist to have exhibition hosted by Marina Market

The exhibition, Sea Soul, is a collection of oil and acrylic paintings by Ardmore artist Marie O’Neill, who works as a community garda in Anglesea Street
Cork artist to have exhibition hosted by Marina Market

Marie O'Neill, Sea Soul, art exhibition, at the Marina Market, Centre Park Road, Cork.

Donal O’Keeffe

The Marina Market is hosting an exhibition by a local artist this week in what is planned as an ongoing series of events in the space.

The exhibition, Sea Soul, is a collection of oil and acrylic paintings by Ardmore artist Marie O’Neill, who works as a community garda in Anglesea Street.

The works were created over a two-year period while Ms O’Neill looked after her mother as she went through a serious illness.

“It was a very emotional time, and it was also a time of intense spiritual awakening for me, and the very act of painting itself became a release for me,” Ms O’Neill told The Echo.

“I just felt a need to paint and create, and it was like releasing the energy onto canvas.

“It’s strange to look at all of the works collected and to see them all in one space,” she said.

Marie O'Neill, Sea Soul, art exhibition, at the Marina Market, Centre Park Road, Cork.
Marie O'Neill, Sea Soul, art exhibition, at the Marina Market, Centre Park Road, Cork.

“I was very lucky to display some of these pieces in Alchemy Café in Barrack Street recently, and it was my friend Zelen, who is an artist working as a barista at Alchemy, who persuaded me to exhibit my work, first in Barrack Street and now in the Marina Market.” 

Zelen, also known as Gagotsiwe Tshabangu, or Unkle Zeh, began a project called “Wrkbrk” in which he would use his 30-minute work break to organise a series of solo and collaborative art projects and exhibitions.

“Two years later, it’s nice to see the visions coming to life, thanks to local businesses like Alchemy and the Marina Market giving me the opportunity to use their space to promote and showcase local artists,” Zelen said.

He described Ms O’Neill’s paintings as capturing expression, colours, and emotion, inspired by nature’s beauty and the power of the sea.

“The artist painted frequently when she would feel intense energy flowing out of her hands she would feel a strong need to paint, and the pieces emerge raw, and each piece is unique,” he said.

Sea Soul runs in the Marina Market until 20 August. For further information on the exhibition, contact Marie O’Neill at marieoneillartist@gmail.com. Follow Marie O'Neill on Instagram Marieart2022.

Read More

Paolo Nutini announces return to Cork stage next year

More in this section

Date of this year’s Late Late Toy Show revealed as applications open for children looking to take part Date of this year’s Late Late Toy Show revealed as applications open for children looking to take part
Approved for Construction Planning report into An Bord Pleanála allegations referred to DPP and Gardaí
Don O’Leary: ‘We should be trying to fix issues at earlier stage’ Don O’Leary: ‘We should be trying to fix issues at earlier stage’
cork arts
<p>The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination.</p>

Body of woman found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Kerry 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more