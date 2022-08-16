Rose of Tralee contestants to visit Cork on final leg of nationwide tour

THIS year's Rose of Tralee contestants will be making their final stop on their nationwide tour of Ireland in Carrigaline this week.

Contestants from the internationally renowned festival will visit and stay overnight at the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Thursday ahead of the final leg of their trip to Tralee.

The visit to Carrigaline is the only stop in Cork on the tour, and Roses from as far as Newfoundland and Sydney will be in attendance ahead of the prestigious contest in Tralee.

Speaking at the announcement of the visit, general manager of the Carrigaline Court Hotel, Jerry Healy said the hotel is very much looking forward to welcoming this year's Roses.

"The Rose of Tralee is known not only in Ireland but around the world, and to have the contestants visit Carrigaline is an honour for the town.

"We know that the community will join the hotel in providing the Roses with the warm welcome and fanfare that such a renowned event deserves," he said.

The hotel is intending to roll out the red carpet for the event, with dignitaries and public representatives expected to welcome the Roses who are scheduled to arrive late in the afternoon.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is one of Ireland's largest and longest-running festivals.

The heart of the festival is the selection of the Rose of Tralee which brings young women of Irish descent from around the world to County Kerry for a global celebration of Irish culture.

The festival also includes street entertainment, carnival, live concerts, theatre, circus, markets, funfair, fireworks and the internationally renowned Rose Parade.

In 2019 the festival marked its 60th anniversary, however, it has not taken place since then due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year it runs from August 19-23, with the live television shows broadcasted on RTÉ on August 22 and 23.

This year, PhD researcher Jenny Byrne will be representing the Rebel county as the Cork Rose.