Number of abandoned horses seized and euthanised by Cork County Council decreases

THE number of abandoned horses seized by Cork County Council officials decreased by 13 last year compared to the overall tally in 2020.

The number of abandoned horses that were subsequently euthanised after being seized also decreased from the previous year’s figures.

According to data released to The Echo through freedom of information Cork County Council has confirmed that the number of stray horses seized in 2020 was 35. Four of these stray horses were subsequently euthanised.

In 2021 the number of stray horses seized was 22. None of these stray horses were subsequently euthanised.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Echo that Cork County Council has engaged the services of a private contractor for the Control of Horses Services.

The total expenses for Control of Horses Service as submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) decreased in 2021 when compared to the total amount for 2020.

A sum of €88,487.41 was spent in 2020, while €83,991.88 was spent last year.

The spokesperson for Cork County Council said that the DAFM contribute for each horse that is seized and later euthanised. “The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) make a contribution to a local authority of up to €375 for each horse that is seized and later euthanised.

“A contribution of up to €200 is made for each horse that is rehomed and €125 is payable for equines other than horses that are rehomed. No contribution is paid to a Local Authority if a horse or other equine is reclaimed. Cork County recoups this from DAFM on a quarterly basis,” she added.

The number of abandoned horses euthanised have fallen dramatically in recent years as illustrated by the fact that in 2019 61 horses were euthanised. The spokesperson for Cork County Council said the various groups involved in the area of horse control have been "succeeding" in various areas.

“All horse euthanasia decisions are made by a contracted private veterinary practitioner in consultation with the veterinary inspector attached to the local authority. In all cases a decision to euthanise is based on clinical/welfare grounds,” she added.