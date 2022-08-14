Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 18:45

Deadline for submissions on Glanmire housing development nears

The development would comprise four three-storey blocks and two four-storey, containing a mix of one, two, and three bed apartments.
Cork City Council recently published a part 8 planning notice for the development of 80 units on a 1.64 hectare site in Glyntown, Ballinglanna, Glanmire.

Mary Corcoran

The closing date for submissions and observations on plans for the proposed development of 80 residential units in Glanmire is nearing.

Access to the development will be via East Cliff Road.

The proposed development would also see the subdivision of a former three-storey Coach House, to provide two two-bedroom units over two floors with storage/bike parking at lower ground floor level.

Submissions and observations on the proposed plans can be made at: https://consult.corkcity.ie/ before Monday, August 22 at 4pm.

cork developmentplanningglanmire
