Paolo Nutini announces return to Cork stage next year

Paolo Nutini has announced his return to Cork date next year.
The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at Musgrave Park on June 14 next year. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Breda Graham

Paolo Nutini is set to play Cork’s Musgrave Park next summer with MCD announcing the Scottish singer’s return Leeside.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at the popular venue on June 14 next year.

Nutini is not stopping by the rebel country as part of the Irish dates of his 2022 tour, playing gigs in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast later this month.

The announcement from MCD Productions comes after the success of this summer's concerts at Musgrave Park.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am through Ticketmaster and will start at €59.50.

People can also register for pre-sale access by clicking here.

