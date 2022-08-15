39 patients waiting for a bed at Cork hospitals this morning

A total of 39 patients are in the Emergency Departments of Cork hospitals waiting for a bed this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch.

At Cork University Hospital (CUH) there were 31 patients waiting in the Emergency Department (ED) for a bed on Monday morning.

At the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) there were eight patients in the ED waiting for a bed.

Bantry General Hospital (BGH) had no patients waiting for a bed on Monday morning.

Nationally, 434 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to the figures.

A total of 369 patients were waiting in Emergency Departments nationally, while 65 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.